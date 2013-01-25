GTA Named Best Place in Canada for Locavores

Strange term, but serious business! The Greater Toronto Area (including Oakville) has been named as the best place for locavores all over Canada by the New York Times. A locavore is someone that wants to eat food that's been locally produced (from field to table) – meaning if you want something without having all that guilt for having it trucked in from the West Coast, you're likely going to find it. There are so many options when it comes to shopping and dining you'll be amazed at just what you can find.

Why is the Locavore Movement so Popular?

Most communities talk big talk about sustainability, but few actually COMMIT to it. Oakville real estate is a smart investment for people that want to keep the momentum going. The selection of farmers markets, local produce year round and people that generally care more about supporting local seasonal foods than trucking in pineapples in December from the subtropics make the difference here. When more people are looking for a sustainable and reliable food supply restaurants and stores will follow suit.

Buying Local Just Works

Why buy apples out of Washington State on the other side of the continent when we have apple orchards down the road in Niagara here in Ontario? When it comes to food going locavore makes sense, and few people find it hard to switch. You'll still be able to find stuff out of season at the big chain stores, but do you really need the same stuff year round? Access to seasonal foods year round not only keeps diets varied, but it helps keep you healthier too! Remember, it's not locavore unless the ingredients can be found within 100 miles of where everything gets cooked.

Oakville Centered on Sustainability

Over the years we've talked about how Oakville is centered on sustainability, but when it comes to food you'll have more options than you do trees! Each area will have its options but you'll never have a hard time finding good seasonal choices that make it a locavore's dream. If you're new to town you'll want to get out there and explore all your options.

In the fall you'll find the Taste of Oakville event and recently they had a 100 mile ingredient challenge that put their local food smarts to the test. There are a lot of local restaurants that follow the 100 mile ingredient rule, but don't be afraid to ask before you dine.

Is the locavore thing a fad or something that's here to stay? Only time will tell! Either way it never hurts to support local businesses and farmers by skipping on the imports and sticking with something a little fresher and a little closer to home. While bacteria from factory farming don't care about your food politics, it's greener, it's more sustainable and another great reason this is one of the best places to live in Canada!

