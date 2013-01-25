TestAmerica Names Jenny Stewart as Corporate Counsel

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, announced today the appointment of Jenny Stewart as Corporate Counsel. Ms. Stewart will lead TestAmerica's strategic commercial legal initiatives and administration including general corporate practice, government contracts, company litigation, assets, intellectual property and human resources.

'The appointment of Jenny as Corporate Counsel uniquely positions TestAmerica in transforming our organizational policies and activities in the direction that better serves relationships with our clients and the interest of our associates and also demonstrates our ability to attract strong leadership to our company,' said James E. Hyman, CEO of TestAmerica.

Ms. Stewart graduated from Columbia University Law School in New York where she was named a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. She is admitted to practice law in New York and Connecticut state and federal courts. Ms. Stewart began her legal career as a federal judicial law clerk for Honorary Gerard Goettel of the Southern District of New York. After her clerkship, she joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York as an Associate in the law firm's Corporate / Commercial Litigation Department where her clients included Fortune 100 companies. She has also represented global business clients as an Associate in the Employment Law Department at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in Stamford and New York, and continued her private practice as Director and Counsel in the Legal / Employment Law Department at UBS.

About TestAmerica

TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 90 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PPCPs and emerging contaminants, explosives, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.

TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; QED Environmental Systems, Inc., the leading supplier of groundwater sampling equipment and remediation pumping systems; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs nearly 2,800 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients' environmental testing needs.

