Social Media Marketing Company Receives Phenomenal Results With Viral Facebook Post

Tucson, AZ – Social Media Marketing Company Maverick Web Marketing out of Albuquerque, NM is racking up huge numbers of fans on their Facebook Page 'I Love Tucson.'

Jesse Herrera, Creative Media Manager of Maverick has just released some very impressive numbers from one post alone on their Facebook page which is aimed at creating awareness of the city and their local culture, food, landscaping, and sports among other things.



'We recently posted a beautiful picture of the Tucson skyline at Sunrise and in 24 hours we have received over 12,100 likes, over 500 shares, and 1,300 comments," says Herrera.

"We loved one particular comment from Paul S. stating that he has been in Thailand for 3 years and really misses the food, sunsets, and sunrises back home, and that the I Love Tucson page is great. We love reconnecting people who miss Tucson, and introducing it to those who have never been there.'



A few more details Jesse gave us on the post, which was titled 'Mornin' Tucson. Nothing beats a sunrise in Tucson, who agrees?' at the time of this presshad a reach of over 166,464 people with over 45,200 engaged users, a virality of 30.36%, and 42,416 people talking about it within 7 days.

According to Facebook a user engagement of 10% is considered great. Currently the engagement on the "I Love Tucson" Page is at about 1500%!



The I Love Tucson page was created on December 11th, 2012 and already has 1,764 people who like their page. The team at Maverick is thrilled with the success of the page, and is looking forward to watching the page and fan base grow. Maverick started the page after having success with their Albuquerque Things To Do Project: Duke City Local, and plans to bring more to Tucson Residents.

Video of Maverick talking about their new viral post:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NRr8C_JKWk

You can see the actual Facebook post here:

www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=132972036869108&set=a.118569278309384.25137.117286835104295&type=1

For more information on Social Media Marketing for businesses contact:

Maverick Web Marketing

6220 San Mateo Blvd.

Suite 200 E.

Albuquerque, NM

87109

505-792-6603

— WebWireID169228 —