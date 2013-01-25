Callum Skinner attending Jaguar National Cycling Event 2013

To celebrate the release of the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake, as well as the strong links forged between the manufacturer and the cycling community in recent years, Taggarts Jaguar are holding a cycling-themed event at the group's Glasgow and Motherwell dealerships.

Taking place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd February, the two dealerships – along with many other Jaguar franchises throughout the country – are set to make an enthusiastic contribution to Jaguar's National Cycling Event. Virgin Active gyms and the bicycle retailer alpinebikes.com will both provide equipment and workshops on cycling-related topics from trained professionals, along with a variety of special offers (for example, a month's membership at a Virgin Active gym or a £1,000 alpinebikes.com voucher for visitors who test-drive an XF Sportbrake and buy one before 31st March).

In its typically understated way, the XF Sportbrake played a crucial supporting role in the victory of Team Sky in the 2012 Tour de France. Its interior capacity – up to 1,675 litres – and assured power delivery helped it keep up with Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome, as they became the first British winner and runner-up of the world's most prestigious cycling competition.

The links between Jaguar and the UK's resurgent cycling community have become ever stronger in recent years, with the Jaguar Academy of Sport fostering the talent of any number of successful British sportspeople. Sir Chris Hoy (MBE), world-famous cyclist and the most successful British Olympian of all time, is among the Academy's Ambassadors.



The manufacturer's connections with the world of cycling, however, are not restricted to top-level cycling events. Through providing help and advice to grass-roots cyclists of all ages and abilities, the company aims to contribute to the upsurge of interest in all forms of cycling since the London Olympics. Events such as those taking place at Taggarts Jaguar on 2nd and 3rd February are part of this drive.

Interested parties can find out more about this event on the News section of http://www.taggarts.co.uk/jaguar/ , or by calling 0844 659 2863 (Taggarts Jaguar Motherwell) or 0844 659 8233 (Taggarts Jaguar Glasgow).

