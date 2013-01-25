A Valentine's Day Sale to Love

RIVERSIDE, California, United States, January 23, 2013- PacificPlex, a premier online retailer and fashion leader specializing in formal evening wear and junior plus size dress options today announced a special Valentine's Day Sale. Now through February, 10 2013, customers buying one item will receive the second item of equal or lesser value at half off. There is no coupon code necessary to receive this special discount. Feel the love and save some money at the same time.



This special offer comes just in time for the prom dress shopping season, after the right dress is found a savvy shopper could grab another great item for half off and build up their spring wardrobe, or better yet, shop for jewelry, accessories, and shoes.



PacificPlex.com carries prom dresses in short, mid, and long lengths. Sizes range from Extra-Small to 5X so girls need not be disappointed that the dress they love is not in their size. There is a wide variety in style, selection, and colors this prom season. A stand out trend is the details. Prom dresses this season have intricate beading, sequins and sparkle as if the jewelry is part of the dress.



PacificPlex allows its users the luxury of shopping online and browsing the continuous expansion of its collection. The assortments of clothing are of top-of-the-line quality, and are the latest in the fashion industry. With the ability to carry extended sizes up to 5X, women of all sizes can enjoy and lavish in the chic and stylish appeal that PacificPlex offers.



About PacificPlex



PacificPlex is the fashion leader in formal dresses. The online premier retailer specializes in plus-size clothing for teens and junior sizes. PacificPlex carries bridesmaid dresses, short prom dresses, and short and stylish outfits. In addition, the website provides shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories, as well as many other essentials to complete a wardrobe. The retailer provides styles that reflect famous designers such as: Jessica McClintock, Sherri Hill, Flirt, La Femme, and many others. With careful attention to detail, and an exquisite choice selection, PacificPlex offer runway-fresh and modern clothing, with an inexpensive price tag.



