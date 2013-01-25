Seek New York Tours Offers Special Garment District Tours During NYC Fashion Week 2013

Seek New York Tours (http://www.seeknewyorktours.com) will offer special tours of the NYC Garment District during Mercedez Benz Fashion Week, scheduled for February 7 - 14th 2013 in New York City.

These special tours are ideal for anyone looking for a fun and affordable way to get into the spirit of NYC Fashion Week. Led by a professional stylist and licensed NYC Sightseeing Guide, the New York Garment District Tour features a blend of fashion-related landmarks, Project Runway locations, fashion and retail industry history, and hands-on shopping for fabrics, buttons, trims, and more. It is particularly appropriate for home seamstresses, fashion students, aspiring designers, and anyone with an interest in the inner workings of New York's garment manufacturing and retail industries.

Public New York Garment Center Tours are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 7th at 10:00 AM

Saturday, February 9th at 12:00 PM

Monday, February 11th at 10:00 AM

Wednesday, February 13th at 12:00 PM

Customers may purchase tickets by visiting Seek's Garment District Shopping Tour booking page. Tickets for any of the above tour dates are available for the discounted rate of $25 (reg. $35) when the code FASHIONWEEK13 is used at checkout.

Private New York Fashion Center Tours are also available. To book a private tour, customers should complete a tour inquiry form (http://www.seeknewyorktours.com/book_now/) and enter code FASHIONWEEK13 to receive $50 off a private Garment District Tour booked for any date between February 1 - 15.

Additional details are available at www.seeknewyorktours.com or www.seeknewyorkllc.com.

