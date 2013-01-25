Twitter Chat Alert: Greg Avery of Denver Business Journal to Offer Tips for Effectively Pitching Newspaper Reporters

SourceBottle and The Media Bag founder to host Twitter chat for PR and marketing professionals on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. MT #PR



WHO:

@BecDerrington (Rebecca Derrington), founder of SourceBottle and The Media Bag, will host a live Twitter chat with guest @GregAveryDenBiz (Greg Avery), technology beat reporter at the Denver Business Journal.



WHAT:

This chat will address frequently asked questions among publicists and marketers about how to most effectively pitch newspaper reporters and editors.



WHERE:

Use the hashtag #PR to participate in this live discussion. Host @BecDerrington will also post tweets in real-time to @SourceBottle and @TheMediaBag. Attendees can follow @GregAveryDenBiz for updates as well. Direct questions to @SourceBottle and include the hashtag #PR.



WHEN:

The #PR Twitter chat will occur on Monday, Jan. 28 from 1 - 2 p.m. MT USA.



WHY:

The purpose of this Twitter chat is to address questions and share best practices with a community of PR and marketing professionals who are actively pitching their products and services to secure placement in local, regional and national newspapers.



About Greg Avery

Greg Avery has been reporting for Colorado daily and weekly publications since 1995. He was first a reporter at the Louisville Times and then the Longmont Daily Times-Call and after that at the Boulder Daily Camera. Greg started working as a reporter for the Denver Business Journal in 2007 and has been covering technology and telecom companies in Colorado ever since. Greg received a dual bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado in journalism and political science.



About Rebecca Derrington

As a 13-year public relations veteran and working mother, Rebecca Derrington experienced the changing media landscape and knew there had to be a more efficient way for journalists, PR professionals and businesses to work together. In 2009, Derrington developed the answer – SourceBottle. Derrington began her career as an attorney before transitioning to the field of communications. She earned a law degree from James Cook University, a business degree from the Queensland University of Technology and her letters in speech and drama via the Trinity College of London. Derrington lives just outside of Melbourne, Australia, with her husband and three young sons.



About SourceBottle

SourceBottle is a free, online service that enables journalists and bloggers to efficiently find knowledgeable sources for stories via PR professionals and businesses. SourceBottle for North America is exclusively focused on topics around women's interests. SourceBottle also offers a product review and gift guide facilitation service, The Media Bag, that offers nearly 80 categories (www.themediabag.com). SourceBottle was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2009, and today serves users across Australia, New Zealand, North America and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: www.sourcebottle.com. Follow us on Twitter at @sourcebottle and @themediabag.





