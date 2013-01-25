Tea Guide Breaks Kindle Top 100 Free List

The Kindle format version of 27Press's new book '19 Lessons On Tea: Become an Expert on Buying, Brewing, and Drinking the Best Tea' has reached the #98 rank on the Kindle Top 100 Free list, less than 24 hours into its 5 day free period. For Nonfiction books it is currently ranked #30.

'19 Lessons On Tea' is a comprehensive guide to the world of premium quality tea. Focusing on loose leaf tea and delivering a highly-informative, well-organized resource, this book covers the different varieties of tea (green, oolong, black, etc.), how they should be brewed, important equipment, and how to pair with food. Additionally, the book provides entertaining descriptions of tea culture and history, making this book perfect for anyone interested in tea; whether completely new to the beverage or highly experienced. Plus, readers will learn a little-known trick for how they can decaffeinate any tea in seconds.

The Kindle version will remain free until approximately 3AM ET on January 29, 2013, then will revert back to its normal price of $2.99 while the paperback version of the book is $7.99.

'19 Lessons On Tea' is available on Amazon at the following link:

www.amazon.com/dp/B00AXVC860/

— WebWireID169259 —