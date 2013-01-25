New Infographic By Evoke IT Highlights Common Misconceptions About Microsoft SharePoint

There have been many misconceptions about Microsoft SharePoint. Evoke IT took on the task of debunking many of these myths and misconceptions in an appealing new cartoon infographic which can be viewed here.

One of the biggest misconceptions that Evoke IT confronts in its infographic is the belief that SharePoint does not run on Macs and iPads. That belief is false. The Evoke IT infographic explains that by using Web Apps, users can edit any Office suite application in the browser without having to install Office for Mac.

Another common myth about Microsoft SharePoint that Evoke IT touches on in the infographic is that it is always apparent when SharePoint has been used to build a website. However, many web sites that are developed using SharePoint don't even look like the Microsoft product was used at all. In Microsoft SharePoint 2013, it became much easier for users to create original-looking web sites and intranets that capitalise on individual corporate style.

Two more huge misconceptions about Microsoft SharePoint are that an internal IT department can install it and that SharePoint should not need customer development. However, Evoke IT thinks differently. While the default installation may be fine for a small number of users, a full-scale deployment of SharePoint should be left to the experts. Likewise, SharePoint offers a lot of functionality but small custom developments will bring enormous benefits to the business and are not easily done; custom developments should be left to the experts as well.

About Evoke IT:

Aberdeen-based Evoke IT develops, designs and administers SharePoint software applications for businesses in the education, construction and energy sectors. SharePoint is Microsoft's document management software which facilitates internal communication. More information at www.EvokeIT.com

