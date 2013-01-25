Cock of the Walk? Traditional Chinese Medicine Recommends Highly Unusual Weight Loss Food

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is widely known to introduce some healing techniques that many Westerners find rather unsavory. Now, research into TCM suggests that the Chinese may have an unusual weight loss food, which some people may find hard to swallow. According to the Chinese approach to medicine, naturally lean and muscular cocks, also known as roosters, embody the attributes that traditional Chinese doctors feel are lacking in many overweight people.



Compared to Western medicine, which many consider to take a very aggressive approach to healthcare, this Chinese system of healthcare sees health disorders in terms of imbalances within the body's energy system and seeks to bring it back into balance. Examples of this are the Yin and Yang, which defines conditions by feminine and masculine attributes; the system of Five Elements, which views the body in terms of five elemental qualities such as wood, fire, metal, water, and earth; and the Law of Signatures, which focuses on the physical attributes of foods to heal physically similar-looking parts of the body such as kidney beans to heal disorders of the kidneys.



'People who are overweight are in a very yin, damp or cool state. Cocks are naturally yang and hot. It is the heat in the cock that helps dry the dampness and warm the coolness of an overweight body.' says Adrienne Hew, Certified Nutritionist and author of the cookbook, 50 Ways to Eat Cock, 'Cocks have been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine as a cure for male infertility, reduce excess estrogen in women, and treat any disorder that could benefit by increasing testosterone levels. Other than having a testicle surgically attached to the body, eating cock has several implications as an efficient way of dealing with weight issues as well.'



Traditional Chinese Medicine, which has been revered for over 2000 years in China, has become increasingly popular in the West over the past several decades. The methodology includes practices such as acupuncture, acupressure and Chinese dietetics, which focuses on using both food and herbs for medicinal purposes.



