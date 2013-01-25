Could eating cock become the latest trend in health?

Every few years, a new health fad takes America by storm. Red wine, chocolate, and goji berries are just a few to have their day in the sun. But at least one health expert is banking on the benefits of eating cock to catapult it to the top of the list of super foods in 2013.



Often thought of as stringy and dry, cocks, that is roosters, have been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine to cure a variety of ailments including acne, digestive disorders and even male infertility. Other cultures have also found benefits in rooster meat. West Indians have long used cock-based soup as a nourishing food for pregnant women to ensure healthy babies, while many other societies around the world have used the broth for strengthening the elderly and convalescents.



'The sad thing about cocks,' says Adrienne Hew, a Certified Nutritionist and the author of the health cookbook, 50 Ways to Eat Cock, 'is that most people don't even recognize them as a delicious and nutritional food option. So often, foods that are healthy for us take a lot of getting used to – an acquired taste. Cock is different though in that it is highly nutritious and far more succulent than plain old chicken.'



Ms. Hew admits that many people probably inadvertently eat cock in the form of processed chicken products. Just as with other processed foods, however, exposure to high temperatures and chemicals greatly diminishes any nutritional benefits.



