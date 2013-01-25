Missguided announces more lines added to their winter sale!

Just because the month is coming to an end, it doesn't mean the sales are! Online women's clothing retailer Missguided have added even more seasonal essentials to their Winter sale, ensuring that you wash your January blues away with up to 60% off fabulous goodies!



Need the perfect reason to stock up on a few gorgeous dresses for that all important spontaneous night out? Missguided have handed you that very excuse with amazing discounts on clothing, footwear and accessories. From that statement sequin dress to the classic midi dresses, you definitely won't be shying away from your end of season wardrobe this year!



If you're feeling the cold after the 'great freeze' wrap up warm with the perfect winter coat, from leopard print furs to tartan oversized jackets Missguided's outerwear range has every style you need to keep the chill off this season.



Cosy up in style with Missguided's fabulous knitwear collection or if you're lucky enough to be jetting off somewhere a little warmer this month Missguided have made sure that your every needs are covered with their collection of cute tees and women's swimwear. From slogan essentials to statement tunics you can pick up a summery bargain from a perfect £10.99!



Finances might be tight, but Missguided certainly know how important it is to look your best without breaking the bank. With sale items from as little as £7 how can you resist indulging in a little online retail therapy, and with free UK delivery on orders over £40 you can guarantee that your wardrobe will be fully prepared for fabulousness this year!



For behind the scenes footage, sneak peeks at the latest campaigns and an abundance of fabulous products make sure you check out Missguided on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Youtube and Tumblr.



Happy sale shopping!



-Ends-



For more information, contact:

Judy Davis

judy@bpublicrelations.com

08451 262726

— WebWireID169266 —