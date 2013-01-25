Ideal Cheese Shop Announces Its Annual Super Bowl Super Sale

Ideal Cheese, the legendary New York City cheese and specialty foods store, announces its annual Super Bowl Super Sale, just in time to help plan the game day menu.

Super Bowl Sunday is the most exciting day in sports, and nothing goes better with a great game than good friends and great food. Ideal Cheese is offering 20% off all orders placed now until February 2, 2013. While the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers plan their offensive and defensive strategies, customers can plan to serve the best assortment of cheeses, meats, seafood and accompaniments to their party guests. Choose from an extensive selection of prepared cheese baskets with assortments from France, Holland, and Italy, or choose from over 200 individual cheeses from 17 different countries. Just order a minimum of $50 before shipping, and save 20% on everything.

Ideal Cheese ships anywhere in the United States via Federal Express; all cheeses and other perishable items are expertly packed to ensure freshness and quality upon receipt, so ordering is easy and convenient. Avoid the supermarket crowds and save some money while giving Super Bowl party guests a sophisticated alternative to the usual game day-fare. Place your order online at www.idealcheese.com, or call 1800 382-0109 to talk to a cheese expert.

About Ideal Cheese Shop

For over 50 years, Ideal Cheese has been a successful purveyor of cheeses and specialty foods in New York City. Starting as an eggs and butter merchant, the company has evolved into one of the preeminent destinations for cheeses from all over the world. Serving individuals, as well as hotels and restaurants, Ideal Cheese maintains an online store, and ships its merchandise anywhere in the United States. For more information, visit www.idealcheese.com, or call 1800 382-0109.

