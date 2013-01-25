Incontinence UK Launches 10% Off Incontinence Products in January Sales

Leading online store for big brand incontinence products, Incontinence UK, offers 10% off customer orders.



The Incontinence UK online store is bidding customers a Happy New Year by offering 10% off customer orders in their current January Sale.



Incontinence sufferers, from mild to severe, can start the New Year by saving money on their trusted, high quality incontinence products. Incontinence UK are offering their January Sales savings to all previous customers who spend more than £50.00 on their next order this January.



They recommend that customers stock up for the coming months by taking advantage of the special offer prices and purchasing all of the incontinence pull up pants, incontinence pads and bed sheets that they need during the sale period.



It couldn't be simpler to claim the 10% off special offer price. All customers have to do is quote the special offer code JANSALE when making their next sale, whether online or via telephone.

In addition to this generous offer, Incontinence UK are also offering direct savings of some of the highlights in their range.



Products on offer include TENA Incontinence Pull Up Pants Super and Kylie Male and Ladies Washable Incontinence Pants; each of which is available for prices which are reduced against the RRP. Brolly Sheet Washable Bed Sheets are also available with savings across the entire range from single and double to king size.



This offer is available until 31 January 2013, and can only be redeemed once per customer on orders of more than £50.00.



The Incontinence UK online store also welcomed in the New Year with a brand new way for incontinence sufferers to shop for their incontinence products. The Shop by Level of Incontinence Help Area provides help and advice to customers on choosing the right incontinence products for their needs. From light and moderate to heavy or severe incontinence, customers can browse a range of incontinence products which suit their needs.



Customers can also discuss their needs via the Discreet Advice Helpline on FREEPHONE 0800 068 3625.



— WebWireID169263 —