Alpha Surveillance Systems Announces Partnership With Jonco

Alpha Surveillance Systems, a division of Lord Management Group, Inc. announced today that they have partnered with Jonco LLC to form Jonco Integrators, Inc. The new entity will serve as the electrical contractor arm of the company and will allow the company to expand the line of services available to their customer base.

'With the ability to bring electrical in house instead of contracting it out on our projects we can be more cost effective and provide a more complete package to our clients,' states Dennis Gravo, CEO of Alpha Surveillance Systems. 'We will also be able to expand our list of services into voice and data cabling which will be a great compliment to our existing portfolio.'

The company specializes in home owner association gates and parks surveillance systems and roof security for commercial properties. Along with surveillance equipment design, installation, and maintenance they also offer alarm systems and integrated monitoring and video monitoring services. Now with the addition of Jonco the company also offers a full array of low and high voltage electrical services.

'We have a great game plan to take both companies together to the next level,' says Cary Jones, Managing Member of Jonco LLC and recently named Director of Field Operations for Alpha Surveillance Systems. 'We are really excited about the new company and the direction we are heading.'



Alpha Surveillance Systems is located at 3430 E. Russell Rd. Ste 310 in Las Vegas, NV. 89120

(702) 990-1454

Website: http://www.alphasurveillancesystems.com/index.html

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/AlphaNV

Jonco LLC is located at 5466 Peace River Ct in Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 448-6488

Website: http://joncoservices.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoncoNV

