Exclusive event at Western Mazda in January 2013, to mark the release of the Mazda6

As part of the launch of the new Mazda6, Perrys Mazda will be holding a launch event on January 26 and 27, 2013, to give you the chance to experience the new Mazda6 first hand. This event will take place at all five of Perry's Mazda dealerships (Barnsley, Blackburn, Huddersfield, Portsmouth and Preston), and places will be limited, so please register your interest through the online form if you wish to attend.



The established, award winning CX-5 SUV forms the base of the Mazda6 design; this has been built upon using Mazda's latest design ethos 'KODO – Soul of Motion' that is to be used on all future Mazda vehicles. This original way of thinking has resulted in a new front grille and athletic bumper to create a stronger look, which is continued through to the rear spoiler by the use of sweeping bodylines. The Mazda6 is constructed from lightweight materials that make it far more agile on the road, resulting in improved cornering and manoeuvring.



The available space inside the Mazda6 has been used to maximum effect, creating a light and open cabin with the focus on comfort, thanks to the plush upholstery. The driver's seat is positioned within easy reach of all the main controls, allowing for safe and convenient command of the vehicle. The Mazda6 safety features include multiple airbags, intuitive driver assists and an award-winning Rear Vehicle Monitoring system that have earned it a five-star rating with EuroNCAP.



All engine options are fuel efficient and low on CO2 emissions thanks to Mazda's SKYACTIV technology – a mix of reduced car weight and modernised combustion engine techniques which lower fuel consumption and therefore reduce running costs. Whether you pick the Mazda6 Saloon or Tourer, there are 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel options, and each can be paired with an automatic or manual six-speed transmission depending on your driving habits. The Mazda6 will take you from 0-60mph in no more than 10.5 seconds, and as quickly as 7.9 seconds if you pick the highest spec manual diesel. The engines also all use the new SKYACTIV technology, which reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions and results in lower running costs on every journey.



Perrys Motor Sales is a franchised dealer of Mazda cars and we will be holding a launch weekend on January 26 and 27, 2013 in order to showcase this excellent new car. These events will take place at each of the five Mazda dealerships across the country (see the website for locations). To book your place complete the easy-to-use online form .

— WebWireID169183 —