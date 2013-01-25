AGA iTotal Control - The all new on-off AGA you can control wherever you are!

If you grew up in the 70s, it was tempting to imagine the home of the future would be decidedly space age, with robots running everything and us sitting back doing very little. This, of course, isn't quite how things turned out – but things are getting decidedly more techie in the kitchen.



AGA has taken things a step further by launching the AGA iTotal Control range cooker. Owners of these innovative new range cookers will be able to control it wherever they are, using a mobile phone, smartphone, PC, laptop, iPad or tablet.



The AGA iTotal Control cooker's three ovens (roasting, baking and simmering) are remotely operated, so you can ensure the cooker is warm and supper will be cooked at exactly the time you need it – wherever you are in the world. Essentially, you can sync your AGA at the touch of a button.



Those AGA iTotal Control owners who don't have a smartphone, tablet or laptop can still take advantage of this technical revolution – simply by sending a text message to the AGA. The AGA can also be controlled via the web, so even if you have no phone signal you can use a wireless network to ensure the cooker is doing exactly what you want it to.



AGA is using Orange technology to run the communications element of iTotal Control. Marc Overton, VP of Wholesale and M2M for Orange, said: 'We are very proud to be working with such an iconic British brand and starting a conversation between people and their ovens all over the world.'



Controlling your AGA by text:

Each AGA iTotal Control has a dedicated SIM card linked to a unique phone number. Once your cooker is installed, you should save this number into your phone. When you wish to operate it remotely, simply send by SMS text message one of the following commands:









Once the text has been sent you will receive a reply saying, for example, 'roasting oven on activated'.





Using the AGA app:

The app can be downloaded from Apple's app store or the Android Marketplace. You will then be directed to a screen which mimics the cookers control panel. This will show each of the ovens, as well as symbols for all ovens on and all zones off.



You then simply use the touch-screen facility to select the option you require. A message will flash on the screen saying, for example, 'baking oven on activated'.



You can also register on a dedicated website, which will allow you to control your AGA iTotal Control from a laptop, desktop PC or mobile device. The process from then on is exactly the same as when using the app.



The AGA iTotal Control is available now, prices start at £10,090.



