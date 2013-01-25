The January Pamper Party Boom

Why the January boom?



Traditionally Pamper Parties have been held in the late summer months – July to October. The past few years people have been cutting back on their individual treatments – but also on their more lavish social budget. Founder of Return to Glory Natasha Dwyer puts the rise of January parties down to people economising and an increased desire to come together:



'We've heard how cinema's have benefited in the downturn from people enjoying time together, seeking things that they enjoy without having to break the bank. It's the same with pamper parties – a simple way to get everyone together but not have to spend on expensive bottles of champagne. It's twice the reward and half the cost!'.

Pampering Parties with a Twist

Bespoke pampering partiesare popular in London's trendiest streets – and each area tells a different story. Favourites in Notting Hill are eyelash extension parties, and in Canary Wharf are the stress relief massage parties. Two hours of soothing aromatherapy massage leaves guest floating home.



Spray tan parties are also an option as a Gel Nail Parties.



With in home spa parties from Return the Glory, customers can make their guests feel extra special. They can decide to have treatments otherwise hard to organise.



They needn't bother with the hassle and expense of a luxury spa trip, when they can bring the luxury of the spa to the comfort of their own home and enjoy tailored, rejuvenating pamper treatments to share with friends and family.



Pampering parties in London by Return to Glory are ideal for makeovers ahead of a big occasion or some VIP therapy as part of a special birthday treat. These bespoke spa events are already proving popular at addresses all over London, and the fast growing mobile massage company behind them believes the trend offers a convenient new way to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of a spa.



With experience in holding beauty pamper parties and spa pamper parties for a wide variety of groups, large and small, Return to Glory know exactly how to treat each individual guest to the indulgent therapies that will benefit them most. There are a range of pamper party services to choose from, including Girl Pamper Parties, Makeup Pamper Parties and Makeover Pamper Parties.



In order to ensure that each customer enjoy the right Spa Parties for themselves and their guests, the friendly and helpful Return to Glory team are ready to talk through the possibilities via phone, and can also be reached via email. Beauty pamper party prices are straightforward and transparent, with no hidden charges.



To find out more about the all of the pampering parties available and to book an event anywhere across London call Return to Glory on 0845 337 4933 or email customerservices@returntoglory.co.uk



