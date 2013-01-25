Exclusive event at Western Mazda in January 2013, to mark the release of the Mazda6

To mark the launch of the new Mazda6, Western Mazda dealerships across the counties of West Lothian, Edinburgh and Midlothian will be holding an event at the end of January. With the car launched on January 25, the event will take place the subsequent weekend (January 26 and 27) at all Western Mazda dealerships. Places are limited and as such interested parties need to register on the Western Mazda website.



The established CX-5 SUV design has been modified using Mazda's 'KODO – Soul of Motion' design concept, which is to be used on all future Mazdas, making the Mazda6 something of a pioneer. A stronger-looking front grille and athletic bumper have been combined with aerodynamic lines leading through to the rear spoiler that produces a strong, sporty look. This enhances the agile build, achieved through the use of lightweight materials, and provides the Mazda6 with great cornering and manoeuvrability.



The designers have cleverly arranged the interior to provide more space than in previous models, creating a light-filled, open cabin. Convenient placing of the console puts the driver in firm control of the vehicle and allows for safe operation while on the move. Small touches like this, combined with great build quality and state-of-the-art safety features (driver assists, all around airbags, Rear Vehicle Monitoring system), have earned the Mazda6 the highest, five stars from the EuroNCAP testers.



There's a range of engines to choose from for the new Mazda6, whether you go for the Saloon or the Tourer. These options include 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel versions. The manual diesel 173bhp model (top-of-the-range) has a 0-60 speed of just 7.9 seconds and an impressive top speed of 139mph. It's worth noting that the slowest of all models will take you from 0-60 in no more than 10.5 seconds – which is still remarkably quick. Each engine comes with a manual or automatic six-speed gearbox depending on the model you pick, and all benefit from SKYACTIV technology which works to cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions and reduce your overall running costs.



Western Mazda based in the West Lothian, Edinburgh and Midlothian counties will be distributing the new Mazda6 as soon as it is released, and hosting an event on the weekend of January 26 and 27.

