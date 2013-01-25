To celebrate to launch of the new Mazda6, Hodgson Mazda will host a special event at the end of January

Hodgson Mazda Newcastle will host an exclusive event to celebrate the UK launch of the brand new Mazda6 at the end of January 2013. Places are limited so, to be sure of your chance to experience this latest car, please book via the online registration form.



The established CX-5 SUV design has been modified using Mazda's 'KODO – Soul of Motion' design ethic, which is to be used on all future Mazda vehicles, making the Mazda6 somewhat of a pioneer. A stronger-looking front grille and athletic bumper have been combined with aerodynamic lines leading through to the rear spoiler, to produce a strong, sporty look. This enhances the agile build, achieved through the use of lightweight materials, and gives the Mazda6 great cornering and manoeuvrability.



The interior has also had a redesign using the new ethos, resulting in increased internal space and a stylish new look. The driver's position has been elevated and the central console is within easy reach, allowing for ease of access and control over the entire car. The Mazda6, as with all Mazdas, has been thoroughly tested by EuroNCAP who have awarded it five stars for safety. The high build quality is supported by intelligent technology such as all-round airbags, electronic driver assists and the award-winning Rear Vehicle Monitoring system.



The Mazda6 is available in both Tourer and Saloon variants, and each has the choice of a diesel or petrol engine. For the diesel models, the engine size is 2.2-litre and the top speed is 139mph. Opt for the 2.0-litre petrol model for quick acceleration – the car will get you from 0-60mph in no more than 10.5 seconds. The petrol and diesel options are both available with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and will work efficiently with Mazda's intelligent SKYACTIV technology making the vehicle more fuel efficient and cutting CO2 emissions.



To celebrate the launch of this latest car, Hodgson Mazda will be running a launch weekend on January 26 and 27, where we will showcase the excellent Saloon and Tourer models. To ensure your place please use our online form or for more information visit our website.

