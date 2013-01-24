Preparing for Interviews Means Being Able to Pass a Drug Test

While monthly jobs reports numbers are on the rise, things in our economy are starting to look up. This means more and more people who previously had been unemployed for so long that they were no longer included in the unemployment rate statistics are now confident enough to start pounding the pavement again.



But with all the excitement of buying new interview clothes and revamping our resumes, are we ready for that one part of the interview process that could really keep us from getting the job of our dreams?



Many of us forget that more employers than ever before are requiring as part of the pre-employment process that applicants be able to pass a drug test. For some this may mean knowing how to pass a urine drug test, for others a hair follicle drug test, and for a lucky few, it may mean both.



Especially for those who have been unemployed for more than two years, preparing for a job interview can be a tedious and often anxiety-provoking experience. In addition, for those who know they will need help to pass a drug test, many of the options they have are limited due to cost. Oftentimes, for this reason, jobseekers will buy a cheap product that claims to detox the body, but actually uses masking agents and fillers that only hide the toxins within the body, a way to pass a drug test that testing labs are well aware of and can catch easily with today's technology, namely gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS).



As part of the successful regimen for landing a new job, applicants should consider an affordable way to pass a drug test that will pass the gas chromatography–mass spectrometry process because it actually clears toxins and residues from the body rather than hiding them. Such products are available from PassADrugTest.com, including a permanent body cleanser as well as a clarifying shampoo for follicle drug tests.



— WebWireID169244 —