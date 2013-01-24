Ivory Homes Celebrates 25 Years as Utah's Number One Homebuilder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - 2013 marks the 25th year that Ivory Homes has been at the top of the charts for building homes in Utah. Each year they obtain the highest number of permits, and thus build more homes than any other builder. In 1990 a company called Construction Monitor began independently tracking permits, and according to their record, Ivory Homes has pulled the most every year. Before that, there was no official count. However, during the few years prior to Construction Monitor, Ivory executives tracked building permits through data from city and county departments along the Wasatch Front, which also showed the company at the top of the list.

At their recent annual dinner celebration, top Ivory Sales Consultants and employees from every department were awarded for making the company so successful. Clark Ivory, CEO for Ivory Homes, also lauded the great efforts of his father, Ellis Ivory, who paved the way for this achievement. In a short speech he described how Ivory has stayed at the top, and promised that they will continue their success and growth for the next 25 years.

In 1987 Ivory decided to register the trademark of "Utah's Number One Homebuilder", to challenge everyone in the company to live up to that title. They are now proud to have done it for 25 years. To commemorate the milestone, Clark Ivory took all 112 of his full-time employees to Disneyland for the day on Tuesday, January 15th. The whole team is energized and Ivory has high hopes for 2013 as the housing market in Utah continues to improve.

Ivory Homes has been Utah's largest homebuilder since 1990. For more information, contact Ivory

Homes' corporate office at 978 Woodoak Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84117, call 801-747-7000, visit the website at www.ivoryhomes.com or check out the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ivoryhomes.

— WebWireID169238 —