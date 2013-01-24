Cypress's TrueTouch® Gen4 Touchscreen Solution Implements Multitouch Interface in New Fujitsu 4G Smartphone

Gen4 Controller Delivers Accurate Tracking of Up to Ten Fingers Even in Noisy and Wet Environments



SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY), the market leader in touch-sensing, today announced that Fujitsu Limited has selected the TrueTouch® Gen4 touchscreen solution from Cypress to implement the touchscreen in the new Arrows V F-04E smartphone available from NTT DOCOMO. The new Fujitsu phone, which uses the Android operating systems and operates on the 4G LTE network, leverages the Gen4 solution's leading signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to deliver highly responsive and accurate multitouch performance in any operating environment. Gen4 also provides industry-leading waterproofing capability, enabling accurate touch input and finger tracking in the presence of moisture from rain, condensation, or sweat.

The Fujitsu Arrows V F-04E has a quad-core CPU and 2 GB of RAM to provide the power to process information at 4G LTE speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The phone features a dynamic 4.7-inch HD display that offers precise tracking of up to ten fingers with the Gen4 controller. The TrueTouch solution also provides a Charger Armor™ feature that enables mobile phones to operate in the presence of very noisy chargers. The Gen4 family also offers features that only TrueTouch can deliver, such as built-in waterproofing functionality that allows the product to meet IP-67 standards without extra sealants or shield layers.

'The combination of Fujitsu's leading-edge features and Cypress's robust touchscreen solutions continues to result in best-in-class smartphones,' said Cathal Phelan, Executive Vice President of the Consumer and Computation Division at Cypress. 'The solid relationship that Cypress has with Fujitsu is a testament to the industry-leading flexibility, feature set and performance of our TrueTouch touchscreen solution.'

'Fujitsu continues their strong tradition of innovation with this new feature-rich Arrows smartphone,' said Kazuyoshi Yamada, vice president of Japan Sales for Cypress. 'Our team of engineers in Japan has worked closely with Fujitsu to help them develop touchscreen interfaces that add outstanding usability to their phones.'

About Cypress Gen4

The Gen4 family was designed from the ground up to deliver leading signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in real-world applications. The Gen4 touchscreen controller delivers 10V Tx along with Cypress's proprietary Tx-Boost™ multi-phase Tx solution for the highest in-application SNR in the industry. Combined with TrueTouch's unique Charger Armor noise-mitigating technology and display noise cancellation algorithms, Gen4 leads the field in performance in the presence of noise. Gen4 also offers value-added features such as built-in waterproofing capability and support for display integrated designs.

About TrueTouch

Cypress's TrueTouch solution offers the world's widest array of features, including true single-layer sensor support, waterproofing, 1-mm passive stylus support, hover capability, and the Charger Armor feature that enables mobile phones to operate in the presence of very noisy chargers. In addition, TrueTouch devices offer Cypress's legendary noise immunity with patented capacitive sensing technology that enables flawless operation in noisy RF and LCD environments. More information is available at touch.cypress.com.

About Cypress

Cypress delivers high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions that provide customers with rapid time-to-market and exceptional system value. Cypress offerings include the flagship PSoC® 1, PSoC 3, and PSoC 5 programmable system-on-chip families and derivatives, CapSense® touch sensing and TrueTouch solutions for touchscreens. Cypress is the world leader in USB controllers, including the high-performance West Bridge® solution that enhances connectivity and performance in multimedia handsets, PCs, and tablets. Cypress is also the world leader in SRAM memories. Cypress serves numerous markets including consumer, mobile handsets, computation, data communications, automotive, industrial, and military. Cypress trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol CY. Visit Cypress online at www.cypress.com.



# # #



Cypress, the Cypress logo, PSoC, CapSense, TrueTouch, and West Bridge are registered trademarks and Tx-Boost and Charger Armor are trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

— WebWireID169236 —