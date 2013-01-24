New Content Marketing Company Releases Helpful Cartoon Infographic Following Panda And Penguin Google Algorithm Updates

The never-ending pursuit of quality backlinks, the pathway to properly executed search engine optimization (SEO) and inbound marketing techniques, was made that much narrower by sophisticated search engine algorithm updates. Now, content marketing company Questforthelink.co.uk released today its brand new cartoon infographic series, designed to help webmasters create successful digital marketing campaigns.

A demonstration of the company's marketing savvy is on full display with the good-humored Journey to the Tower of Inbound Strategies infographic, a tale about Sir Linksworthy, a diligent knight who embarks on a "quest for the link."

The infographic—a weathered scroll peppered with colorful characters interacting in a cleverly designed Medieval theme—warns of Internet marketing pitfalls such as slow website loading speeds, use of repetitive anchor text, Ogres of over optimisation (keyword stuffing), and the Dragons of duplicate content.

More information is available on the company website: Questforthelink.co.uk

— WebWireID169230 —