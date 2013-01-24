Gartner Says Business Intelligence and Analytics Need to Scale Up to Support Explosive Growth in Data Sources

Business intelligence (BI) and analytics need to scale up to support the robust growth in data sources, according to the latest predictions from Gartner, Inc. Business intelligence leaders must embrace a broadening range of information assets to help their organizations.

"New business insights and improved decision making with greater finesse are the key benefits achievable from turning more data into actionable insights, whether that data is from an increasing array of data sources from within or outside of the organization," said Daniel Yuen, research director at Gartner. "Different technology vendors, especially niche vendors, are rushing into the market, providing organizations with the ability to tap into this wider information base in order to make sounder strategic and prompter operational decisions."

Gartner outlined three key predictions for BI teams to consider when planning for the future:

By 2015, 65 percent of packaged analytic applications with advanced analytics will come embedded with Hadoop.

Organizations realize the strength that Hadoop-powered analysis brings to big data programs, particularly for analyzing poorly structured data, text, behavior analysis and time-based queries. While IT organizations conduct trials over the next few years, especially with Hadoop-enabled database management system (DBMS) products and appliances, application providers will go one step further and embed purpose-built, Hadoop-based analysis functions within packaged applications. The trend is most noticeable so far with cloud-based packaged application offerings, and this will continue.

"Organizations with the people and processes to benefit from new insights will gain a competitive advantage as having the technology packaged reduces operational costs and IT skills requirements, and speeds up the time to value," said Bill Gassman, research director at Gartner. "Technology providers will benefit by offering a more competitive product that delivers task-specific analytics directly to the intended role, and avoids a competitive situation with internally developed resources."

By 2016, 70 percent of leading BI vendors will have incorporated natural-language and spoken-word capabilities.

BI/analytics vendors continue to be slow in providing language- and voice-enabled applications. In their rush to port their applications to mobile and tablet devices, BI vendors have tended to focus only on adapting their traditional BI point-and-click and drag-and-drop user interfaces to touch-based interfaces. Over the next few years, BI vendors are expected to start playing a quick game of catch-up with the virtual personal assistant market. Initially, BI vendors will enable basic voice commands for their standard interfaces, followed by natural language processing of spoken or text input into SQL queries. Ultimately, "personal analytic assistants" will emerge that understand user context, offer two-way dialogue, and (ideally) maintain a conversational thread.

"Many of these technologies can and will underpin these voice-enabled analytic capabilities, rather than BI vendors or enterprises themselves developing them outright," said Douglas Laney, research vice president at Gartner."

By 2015, more than 30 percent of analytics projects will deliver insights based on structured and unstructured data.

Business analytics have largely been focused on tools, technologies and approaches for accessing, managing, storing, modeling and optimizing for analysis of structured data. This is changing as organizations strive to gain insights from new and diverse data sources. The potential business value of harnessing and acting upon insights from these new and previously untapped sources of data, coupled with the significant market hype around big data, has fueled new product development to deal with a data variety across existing information management stack vendors and has spurred the entry of a flood of new approaches for relating, correlating, managing, storing and finding insights in varied data.

"Organizations are exploring and combining insights from their vast internal repositories of content — such as text and emails and (increasingly) video and audio — in addition to externally generated content such as the exploding volume of social media, video feeds, and others, into existing and new analytic processes and use cases," said Rita Sallam, research vice president at Gartner. "Correlating, analyzing, presenting and embedding insights from structured and unstructured information together enables organizations to better personalize the customer experience and exploit new opportunities for growth, efficiencies, differentiation, innovation and even new business models."

More detailed analysis is available in the report "Predicts 2013: Business Intelligence and Analytics Need to Scale Up to Support Explosive Growth in Data Sources." The report is available on Gartner's website at http://www.gartner.com/resId=2269516.

Additional information and analysis on data sources will be discussed at the Gartner Business Intelligence & Analytics Summit 2013 taking place February 5-7 in Barcelona, February 25-26 in Sydney and March 18-20 in Grapevine, Texas. The Gartner BI & Analytics Summit is specifically designed to drive organizations toward analytics excellence by exploring the latest trends in BI and analytics and examining how the two disciplines relate to one another. Gartner analysts will discuss how the Nexus of Forces will impact BI and analytics, and share best practices for developing and managing successful mobile BI, analytics and master data management initiatives.

More information about the BI & Analytics Summit in Barcelona can be found at http://www.gartner.com/technology/summits/emea/business-intelligence/?ref=g_homelink

Members of the press can register for this Summit by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

More information on the BI & Information Management Summit in Sydney can be found at http://www.gartner.com/technology/summits/apac/business-intelligence/.

Members of the press can register for this Summit by contacting Susan Moore at susan.moore@gartner.com.

More information on the BI & Analytics Summit in Texas can be found at www.gartner.com/us/bi. Members of the press can register for this Summit by Christy Pettey at christy.pettey@gartner.com.

Information from the Gartner BI Summits 2013 will be shared on Twitter at http://twitter.com/Gartner_inc using #GartnerBI.

More information on Gartner's top predictions for 2013 will be presented in the webinar "Top Technology Predictions for 2013 and Beyond" taking place February 27 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST. To register for this complimentary webinar, please visit http://my.gartner.com/webinardetail/resId=2297221?srcId=1-2994690285



About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in 12,000 distinct organizations. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A., and has 5,000 associates, including 1,280 research analysts and consultants, and clients in 85 countries. For more information, www.gartner.com.



— WebWireID169231 —