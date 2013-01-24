World Economic Forum, Salesforce.com and Accenture Deliver Real-time Social Media Insights to Participants of World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The World Economic Forum, salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), the enterprise cloud computing company, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the completion of a collaborative effort to deliver a 'Social Wall' at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, taking place from January 23-27.



Located in the Davos Congress Center, the Social Wall features an 8-meter-wide screen that displays real-time visualizations of trending conversations happening on social channels such as Facebook, Google+ and Twitter around the annual gathering of world leaders. This year's gathering features the most socially savvy list of participants with more than 800 delegates active on Twitter. The Social Wall allows participants to take the pulse of the conversations and key themes emerging from the global gathering by highlighting the most popular trending topics, the most active and influential participants, and the most active regions on social channels. In all, the Social Wall is expected to monitor half a billion social media conversations a day.



The World Economic Forum is connecting more deeply with all of its constituents across business, government, NGOs, and civil society organizations through technology. In a world that requires greater multi-stakeholder collaboration, it is ever more important to listen to and engage with others. Leveraging the best of today's technology, the World Economic Forum is leading in its ability to showcase in real time what issues are most discussed, which leaders are generating the greatest interest and how themes are evolving throughout the course of the Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.



'The Forum has consistently introduced cutting edge innovations at our Annual Meetings to enhance the experience of its participants. This year's Social Wall scans over 500 million social conversations daily to surface relevant insights and link participants into a global discussion,' shared Jeremy Jurgens, Chief Information and Interaction Officer of the World Economic Forum."



'Social media connects the world in ways that was previously not possible,' said Paul Daugherty, chief technology officer at Accenture. 'The 'Social Wall' at this week's World Economic Forum presents the immense amount of data, conversations and trends shaping the online discourse related to Davos in a compelling way. Understanding, analyzing and consuming enormous amount of data – in real time – is the future of market intelligence.'



'We're in a social revolution, and social technologies provide an incredible opportunity for organizations to connect with their customers, employees or constituents in entirely new ways,' said George Hu, COO, salesforce.com. 'The world leaders gathering in Davos can now see the conversations happening on social media about the important issues in the world today.'



The Social Wall is powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the world's most comprehensive social marketing suite that enables any brand to listen, engage, advertise and measure results of social media marketing programs, all in one place.



The Social Wall is located outside the plenary hall in the Davos Congress Center.

