Newport Brass® Honored By 'Best of Year' Awards

On November 29, 2012, over 800 members of the architecture and design community gathered at 200 West Street in New York City, to celebrate the best projects and products of 2012. Interior Design magazine's Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen announced the award winners to a standing room only crowd.

Best of Year Product Design honorees were selected by interior designers and architects via an online vote, and category winners were determined by a jury of leading architects and designers. For the 2012 awards, the InteriorDesign.net voting site received more than 26,000 unique visitors and generated more than 86,000 votes.

Newport Brass®, a premium decorative plumbing brand manufactured by Brasstech, Inc., was one of three finalists in the Bath/Accessories and Hardware category for its Decorative Square Shower Drain. A second honoree from Newport Brass was the East Linear Kitchen Faucet in the Kitchen/Fittings category. Both products received the designation of Honoree in their categories.

Both products are available in over 27 finishes and feature state of the art design components such as the shower drain's magnetic faceplates for easy installation and the pull-down faucet's easy to-maneuver dual spray head. Jonathan Wood, VP of Sales and Marketing for Brasstech, commented, 'Recognition from the magazine and judging panel confirms Newport Brass' commitment to continually launch stylish and innovative products in the kitchen and bath category.'

Newport Brass offers five different designs for the Decorative Square Shower Drains. The East Linear pull-down faucet (pictured right) is just one of six new kitchen faucets launched by Newport Brass in 2012.

About Newport Brass and Brasstech

Nationally known interior designers and architectural specialists turn to Newport Brass for its wide choice of finishes and impeccable design details. Newport Brass handcrafts the finest fixtures with strict testing and quality assurance measures, adding innovative technology for product excellence.

Newport Brass lavatory faucets are compliant with the EPA's WaterSense standards for water efficiency delivering water savings without any perceptive loss of water volume and meet all applicable US Federal and State material regulations.

Brasstech, Inc. is a business unit of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) headquartered in Taylor, Michigan. Masco Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of home improvement and building products, as well as a leading provider of services that include the installation of insulation and other building products.

For additional information regarding exciting new products, consumers can visit www.newportbrass.com or call 949.417.5207



