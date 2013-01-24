TomTom and LoJack form strategic alliance to deliver fleet efficiency and protection to more businesses

Amsterdam – TomTom Business Solutions has joined forces with stolen vehicle recovery specialist LoJack to expand the North American distribution network for its market-leading fleet management technology.

LoJack will market, sell and support TomTom's range of fleet management solutions through its extensive dealership network, helping businesses become more efficient, cut costs and improve customer service.

"This strategic alliance enables both companies to strengthen their position as best-in-class providers of automotive technology," said Thomas Schmidt, TomTom Business Solutions Managing Director. "LoJack's far-reaching market presence will introduce TomTom's fleet management technology to new business markets in North America and enable existing LoJack customers to benefit from a full fleet management solution."

TomTom offers market-leading solutions for fleets, including its SaaS fleet management platform, smart navigation and tools for optimizing fuel consumption and workflow management.

"Significant market opportunities exist with the connected car," said Randy L. Ortiz, President and CEO of LoJack Corporation. "Working with TomTom will enable us to have a unique and important position in this market by leveraging our complementary capabilities. Together we can develop products and services for new and existing markets, delivering increased value for customers and partners."

More than 19,000 companies worldwide rely on TomTom fleet management to monitor and manage the activities of their vehicles and mobile operations.

At the heart of the TomTom Business Solutions offering sits online fleet management application WEBFLEET, an award-winning SaaS solution recently certified for ISO 27001, guaranteeing the highest standards of reliability and data security.

Notes to the editor

LoJack will sell the TomTom Business Solutions standard range of WORKsmart solutions: TomTom PRO, TomTom LINK 510, TomTom WEBFLEET, ecoPLUS as well as the LIVE services including HD Traffic.

— WebWireID169220 —