The AOL On Network and Discovery Communications Announce Licensing Agreement to Offer Award-Winning Programming to Audiences Around the Web

NEW YORK – AOL Inc. (NYSE: AOL) today announced a strategic partnership with Discovery Communications, the world's number one nonfiction media company. The partnership brings short-form videos from Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Military Channel to The AOL On Network's library of more than 470,000 premium videos.

Content from Discovery's award-winning networks will be programmed into The AOL On Network's 14 channels and shared across the AOL On video hub, AOL's owned and operated properties and publisher partners, bolstering the company's science, technology, lifestyle and history offerings. Now fans on these sites will be able to enjoy excerpts from their favorite shows and series, like Discovery Channel's MythBusters and annual Shark Week to TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and Animal Planet's River Monsters as well as other titles from Discovery's rich programming library. Additionally, The AOL On Network and Discovery will offer content from Discovery and Revision3's recently launched online video series, DNews.

"Discovery Communications always has been committed to engaging audiences on all consumer distribution platforms, which are supported by a strong business model," said Rebecca Glashow, Senior Vice President, Digital Distribution and Partnerships, Discovery Communications. "This partnership with The AOL Network not only introduces new audiences to our award-winning programming, but allows loyal fans access to clips from all of their favorite shows. It is a terrific complement to our current array of multi-channel video services."

"We've long been advocates of the idea that content providers need to distribute their offerings to multiple platforms in order to maximize exposure and ROI," said Ran Harnevo, SVP of The AOL On Network. "Over the last few months, we've seen this vision rewarded through market traction and recognition, although there's no better validation than when an industry leader like Discovery turns to us to help distribute their video content around the web."

Launched in April 2012, The AOL On Network brings AOL's entire video offering under one umbrella and reaches more than 68 million unique visitors per month. It is one of the top 10 video platforms on the web according to comScore and is number one in content-only categories including TV, Lifestyle, Home, Beauty/Fashion/Style, Food, Education, Travel Information, Autos, Health, Maps, and Technology. The network attracts nearly 700M video streams per month.*

*comScore Media Metrix, December 2012 Content Only Videos

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's #1 nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.8 billion cumulative subscribers in 209 countries and territories. Discovery is dedicated to satisfying curiosity through 149 worldwide television networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science and Investigation Discovery, as well as U.S. joint venture networks OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, The Hub and 3net, the first 24-hour 3D network. Discovery also is a leading provider of educational products and services to schools and owns and operates a diversified portfolio of digital media services, including Revision3. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

About AOL

AOL Inc. is a brand company, committed to continuously innovating, growing, and investing in brands and experiences that inform, entertain, and connect the world. The home of a world-class collection of premium brands, AOL creates original content that engages audiences on a local and global scale. We help marketers connect with these audiences through effective and engaging digital advertising

