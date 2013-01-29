Spectraseis / Spectraseis Announces Appointments in the U.S. and Canada . Processed and transmitted by Thomson Reuters ONE. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Two new strategic hires add strength to the company's Sales and Technical Advisory teams

January 29, 2013, HOUSTON. Spectraseis, the technology leader in microseismic fracture imaging, stimulation evaluation and seismic monitoring, has announced key sales and engineering appointments, adding deep experience and expertise to the company's customer coverage and services offering.

David Grenier has joined Spectraseis as Sales Director in Houston. Grenier brings more than 30 years' experience of delivering top-tier oilfield services to E&P customers in the U.S., including 23 years in logging, engineering and account management with Halliburton. Grenier's most recent role at Halliburton was business development manager at Pinnacle, where he was responsible for marketing microseismic services in Houston. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Dakota.

In Canada, Richard Marcinew has joined Spectraseis as an Engineering Adviser based in the company's Calgary office. Marcinew will consult with U.S. and Canadian customers on the integration of microseismic and well engineering data to provide customers with rich information for understanding and improving their well completions.

Marcinew is a leading industry expert in technologies related to well construction & completions, hydraulic fracturing, as well as reservoir conformance, simulation and evaluation. Prior to joining Spectraseis, Marcinew was an adviser at Calmena Energy Services and Engineering Manager for Well Production Services at Schlumberger Canada. He holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) as well as SPE.

Spectraseis VP Sales and Business Development, Todd Chuckry said:

"We are excited to have David and Richard further enhancing our strong team. Spectraseis' customers will benefit directly from their deep well engineering and microseismic expertise through improved well completions and maximized production, based on the better understanding of the subsurface that integrated microseismic measurements and engineering data provide."

About Spectraseis

Spectraseis is the technology leader in microseismic fracture monitoring and stimulation evaluation. We provide services to many of the world's leading E&P firms, including a growing customer base among North American unconventional resource operators. Spectraseis provides a competitive advantage to its customers through cutting-edge innovations in surface, subsurface and borehole passive seismic monitoring, full-wave data processing and imaging. Established in 2004, Spectraseis has offices in Houston, Denver and Calgary.

Further information about Spectraseis can be found at http://www.spectraseis.com





Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

