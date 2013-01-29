MERRIMAN CAPITAL ADVISORY ACTIVITY ACCELERATES IN JANUARY



SAN FRANCISCO - January 29, 2013 - Merriman Capital, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR, is experiencing a strong start to 2013, announcing fourteen new engagements since the beginning of the year. Twelve of the assignments are represented by the Capital Markets Advisory Group and demonstrate the rapid expansion of Merriman's public and private company advisory practice. Merriman Capital continues to focus on delivering exceptional advisory and transactional services to rapidly growing public and private companies.

"We are pleased that our shift to focusing on the advisory and corporate services businesses is gaining traction in a tumultuous environment for broker dealers and investment banks," commented Jon Merriman. "January was a very strong month for new advisory engagements, which add to our recurring revenue streams and help to drive incremental banking and trading revenues. We also have seven teams on our Financial Entrepreneur Platform ("FEP"), currently marketing a number of transactions and deal activity is accelerating. We look for additional teams to be added to the platform in the near future."

January 3, 2013: Merriman Capital Announces Selection by SearchCore, Inc. (SRER) as its Designated Advisor for Disclosure on OTCQX

January 4, 2013: Merriman Capital Retained as Financial Advisor to NEAH Transportation Holdings, Inc.

January 7, 2013: Merriman Capital Announces Sponsorship of Terrace Energy Corp (TCRRF) on OTCQX

January 9, 2013: Merriman Capital Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to AllDigital, Inc.

January 9, 2013: Merriman Capital Initiates Coverage on Bitzio, Inc. (BTZO)

January 10, 2013: Premier Alliance Group, Inc. (PIMO) Retains Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

January 11, 2013: Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (GLXZ) Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

January 15, 2013: Merriman Capital Partners with AX Trading to Launch DirectAX for Issuers and Sponsors

January 18, 2013: Zoom Technologies, Inc. (ZOOM) Retains Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

January 22, 2013: BillMyParents, Inc. (BMPI) Retains Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

January 23, 2013: SNAP Interactive, Inc. (STVI) Retains Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

January 24, 2013: Merriman Capital Announces Sponsorship of Sirona Biochem Corporation (SRBCF) on OTCQX

January 25, 2013: Merriman Capital Announces Sponsorship of EPM Mining Ventures, Inc. (EPKMF) on OTCQX

January 28, 2013: Balqon Corporation (BLQN) Retains Merriman Capital as Capital Markets Advisor

About Merriman Capital, Inc.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is an advisory-focused registered investment bank that provides equity and options execution services, market making, and differentiated research for high growth companies. The firm also provides capital formation, advisory, and M&A services. Merriman Capital, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR and is the leading investment banking firm for OTCQX companies. For more information, please go to www.merrimanco.com.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) www.finra.org and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) www.sipc.org.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of the Company. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2012. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2012, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.merrimanco.com. Please click on "Investor Relations."

At Merriman:

Jon Merriman

Chief Executive Officer

Merriman Capital, Inc.

(415) 248-5601

Douglas Rogers

Managing Director

Merriman Capital, Inc.

(415) 248-5612

Will Febbo

Chief Operating Officer

Merriman Capital, Inc.

(415) 248-5603





