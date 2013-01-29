EPAM Joins Windows Azure Circle Partner Program

Newtown, PA-January 29, 2013-EPAM EPAM, a leading provider of complex software engineering solutions and a leader in Central and Eastern European IT service delivery, today announced it has been selected to join the Windows Azure Circle Partner program, a group of specialized Microsoft partner organizations that provide deployment planning services for organizations interested in moving to the cloud utilizing Windows Azure.

"Our selection by Microsoft as Windows Azure Circle Partner further demonstrates our expertise and significant investments made in EPAM Cloud Competency Center. Our customers rely on EPAM to architect global cloud solutions and reengineer entire product portfolios to cloud and SaaS model. EPAM's experience with Windows Azure platform will ensure the best possible outcome for these customers," said Eli Feldman, VP Cloud Solutions and Services at EPAM.

"EPAM is a part of the Microsoft Partner Network and is a Gold Certified Partner in Business Intelligence, Application Development, Collaboration and Content, Data Platform, Digital Marketing and Mobility. Being also recognized as part of the Windows Azure Circle is a great testament to our cloud services team offering strategic public cloud solutions to our customers," said Vlad Eydelman, Director, EPAM Microsoft Competency Center.

"Recognition as a Windows Azure Circle program partner demonstrates EPAM's ability to deliver public cloud solutions that solve today's business challenges," said Jon Roskill, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "By joining the Windows Azure Circle, EPAM has proven its mastering of Microsoft cloud technologies and continued drive for success in the future of the public cloud."

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and, with 640,000 Microsoft partners in its ecosystem, to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About EPAM Systems

Established in 1993, EPAM Systems EPAM provides complex software engineering solutions through its award-winning Central and Eastern European service delivery platform. Headquartered in the United States, EPAM employs over 8,100 IT professionals and serves clients worldwide from its locations in the United States, Canada, UK, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Belarus, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Poland.

EPAM is recognized among the top companies in IAOP's "The 2012 Global Outsourcing 100", featuring EPAM in a variety of sub-lists, including "Leaders-Companies in Eastern Europe". The company is also ranked among the best global service providers on "The 2012 Global Services 100" by Global Services Magazine and Neogroup, which names EPAM "Leaders-Global Product Development" category.

For more information, please visit www.epam.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.