WellCare Assists Its Georgia Medicaid Members Earn A High School Diploma With Free GED® Testing

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2013) - As part of its mission to enhance its members' health and quality of life, WellCare Health Plans, Inc. WCG is underwriting the cost of General Educational Development (GED) testing for eligible WellCare of Georgia Medicaid members. Passing the GED test earns the member the equivalent of a Georgia high school diploma.

WellCare's GED Benefit Program is open to WellCare of Georgia Medicaid members who are at least 16 years old, and who are not currently enrolled in a regular high school or who have not graduated from an accredited high school or received a high school equivalency certificate or diploma. WellCare pays the total one-time fee of $160 for members to take the five sub-tests that comprise the GED.

"WellCare takes a holistic approach to serving our Medicaid members by offering preventative, wellness and educational benefits that support longer and healthier lives," said David McNichols, WellCare of Georgia president. "Having a high school diploma can make an important difference in the lives of our members, opening up job opportunities and building stronger families in the process. Free GED testing, which we are offering during the current plan year in addition to our standard Medicaid benefits, is an investment that can result in long-term advantages for members and their communities."



WellCare serves approximately 566,000 Medicaid members in Georgia. These members can call the customer service number on their WellCare member ID cards or go to Georgia.wellcare.com to register. Upon confirmation of the member's information, WellCare will send the member a letter advising whether he or she qualifies and if so, how to schedule and complete the testing.

