Invitation to presentation of Nobia's year-end report

Nobia will publish its year-end report for 2012 on 13 February at 7.30 CET. A webcasted telephone conference will be held the same day at 9.00 CET.

Nobia's President and CEO Morten Falkenberg and CFO Mikael Norman will present the results and answer questions. The telephone conference will be held in English and will be webcasted live on Nobia's website: www.nobia.com, or via the following link: http://storm.zoomvisionmamato.com/player/nobia/objects/kprcvhyz/

To participate in the telephone conference, and thereby be able to ask questions, please call one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 506 307 79

UK: +44 (0)844 571 8957

USA: +1 866 682 8490

The presentation material will be available at www.nobia.com before the conference starts.

For further information

Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)8 440 16 07 or +46 (0)705 95 51 00

lena.schattauer@nobia.com

Nobia develops and sells kitchens through some 20 strong brands in Europe, including Magnet in the UK, Hygena in France, HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Marbodal, Myresjökök in Scandinavia and Petra, Parma and A la Carte in Finland, ewe, Intuo and FM in Austria, Optifit in Germany, as well as Poggenpohl globally. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 7,400 employees and net sales amounted to about SEK 13 billion in 2011. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm under the short name NOBI. Website: www.nobia.com.

