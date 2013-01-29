Dipper to simplify rules in the mobile market

(Oslo, Norway, Jan 29, 2013) Dipper is a new Norwegian mobile company that caters to the about 1.1 million employees who work for small and medium-sized businesses. Dipper believes in customer relationships based on trust and promises low prices to all, Telenor's coverage, good customer service and absolutely no lock-in periods for mobile subscriptions.

Small and medium-sized companies with less than 100 employees in Norway account for more than 40 percent of the country's value creation and form the backbone of the Norwegian economy in many ways.

"When you run a small or medium-sized company, most of your time is spent on working hard to please your own customers. Hence it is important to choose a mobile company that promises secures you its best prices so that you can spend time on things that mean something to you and your company," says Cecilie Vanem, Dipper's managing director.

Easier everyday use

As the first mobile company in the business market, Dipper has removed lock-in periods and violation fees for all subscriptions. In addition, the company offers low prices to everyone, which means that customers instantly get the best prices, without having to negotiate. The aim is that the customer should not have to worry about surprises on his or her bill, and instead spend time on what matters to the business.

"We have great respect for the dedication and perseverance it takes to run small and medium-sized enterprises. For us, these are our most important and attractive customers, and we look forward to providing them with the framework and the service they deserve. The response from our first beta customers has been good and it seems that many would welcome a new mobile company such as Dipper to the market,"says Vanem.

Free as a bird

The goal for the new company is crystal clear. As a result of an attractive subscription with no lock-in periods, Dipper wants customers who are so satisfied, they want to recommend the company to others. On dipper.no, the company will make its clients visible and present some of the impressive stories behind these small and medium-sized enterprises.

"By opting against binding and break-clause fees, we ensure that we always have to work hard to deliver the best solutions, and that we must constantly innovate to provide our customers real value for choosing to be Dipper customers. We want customers to want to be with us, but if someone is not satisfied they may of course go elsewhere - whenever they want,"says Vanem.

The name Dipper derives from a brave small bird that dives into ice cold water at minus 20 degrees Celsius in the search for food to survive.

"Small and medium-sized businesses in Norway have the same traits. Some 99.5 percent of all Norwegian companies have fewer than 100 employees and these enterprises are our heroes! They are brave and work to the fullest every day. Dipper's aim is to have satisfied customers who always choose to land with us even if they are free as a bird,"concludes Vanem.

About Dipper

Dipper is a small Norwegian mobile company with many advantages and large ambitions to simplify each business day for small and medium-sized enterprises. With lower prices for all and combined with an attractive mobile subscription without lock-in obligations.g Dipper plans to make the rules within the mobile market easier so that customers can focus on more important things. The company is owned by Telenor and has about 20 employees. With the support of Norway's largest telecommunications company Dipper clients are guaranteed Telenor's good 2G, 3G and 4G coverage.

