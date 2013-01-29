Invitation to Vacon's results briefing and teleconference

Vacon Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 29 January 2013 at 10.30 am (EET)

Vacon will publish its 2012 Financial Statement on Tuesday, 5 February, 2013 at around 9.30 am Finnish time.

A briefing for the financial analysts and media will be held on the same day at Pörssitalo, Fabianinkatu 14 A, 2nd floor, Helsinki (entrance via NASDAQ OMX Helsinki's reception) at 11:30 am Finnish time (EET). Please inform Maija Suutarinen of your participation at maija.suutarinen(at)vacon.com no later than 1 February, 2013.

A dial-in conference in for investors and investment analysts will be held at 3.00 pm (EET) on 5 February 2013. President and CEO Vesa Laisi and Eriikka Söderström, CFO will participate in the conference. Please call +358(0)9 2310 1620 (Finland Toll) or +44(0)20 3364 5381 (UK Toll) and request to be connected to the Vacon call (Confirmation code 7253849). A recording of the conference will be available for seven days at (0)9 2310 1650 (Finland Toll) or (0)20 3427 0598 (UK Toll) or 347 366 9565 (US Toll) and access code 7253849.

The presentation material will be available before the start of the briefing at the Vacon's website www.vacon.com > Investors > Publications and releases.

Sebastian Linko, Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, +358 (0)40 8371 634, sebastian.linko(at)vacon.com

Vacon is driven by a passion to develop, manufacture and sell the best AC drives and inverters in the world - and provide customers with efficient product lifecycle services. Our AC drives offer optimum process control and energy efficiency for electric motors. Vacon inverters play a key role when energy is produced from renewable sources. Vacon has production and R&D facilities in Europe, Asia and North America, and sales offices in 27 countries. Further, Vacon has sales representatives and service partners in nearly 90 countries. In 2011, Vacon's revenues amounted to EUR 380.9 million, and the company employed globally approximately 1,500 people. The shares of Vacon Plc (VAC1V) are quoted on the main list of the Helsinki stock exchange (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki).

Driven by Drives, www.vacon.com

