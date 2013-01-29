Invitation: Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2012 results on February 6, 2013

Kemira OyjPress releaseJanuary 29, 2013 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2012 results on Wednesday, February 6 around 2.30 pm Finnish time (12.30 pm UK time).



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts and the media starting at 3.30 pm (1.30 pm UK time) at Kemira House, Porkkalankatu 3, Helsinki. In the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Wolfgang Büchele and Chief Financial Officer Jyrki Mäki-Kala will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com . Webcast will be available at www.kemira.com also after the event. Presentation material will be available on Kemira's website at www.kemira.com under Investors in English and at www.kemira.fi in Finnish at about 3.00 pm.



Conference call in connection to the press and analyst conference



You can also listen to the conference live over the phone and attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the call, please dial +44 (0)20 7162 0077 (dial-in from Finland: +358 (0)9 2313 9201), code 928409 ten minutes before the conference begins. A recording of the conference call will be available on Kemira's website later the same day.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Tero Huovinen, Director, Investor Relations

+358 10 862 1980

Kemira is a global over two billion euro water chemistry company that is focused on serving customers in water-intensive industries. The company offers water quality and quantity management that improves customers' energy, water, and raw material efficiency.

www.kemira.com

www.waterfootprintkemira.com

