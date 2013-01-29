Regulated information

january 29, 2013

TiGenix successfully renews GMP license for stem cell manufacturing facility in Madrid

Leuven (BELGIUM), Madrid (SPAIN) - January 29, 2013 - TiGenix (Euronext Brussels: TIG), a leader in the field of cell therapy, announced today that further to the cGMP inspection by the Spanish health authorities it has successfully renewed its manufacturing authorization for stem cell products at its manufacturing facility in Madrid, Spain.

"The GMP facility in Madrid performs a vital function within our organization by manufacturing high-quality, clinical grade allogeneic stem cell products to fuel our key clinical programs," said Wilfried Dalemans, CTO of TiGenix. "It is an important stepping stone before we can move to commercial manufacturing at our state-of-the-art, central GMP manufacturing site in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. Our strong cell therapy manufacturing capabilities place us at the forefront of the cell therapy industry."

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels: TIG) is a leading European cell therapy company with a marketed product for cartilage repair, ChondroCelect®, and a strong pipeline with clinical stage allogeneic adult stem cell programs for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. TiGenix is based out of Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain), and Sittard-Geleen (the Netherlands). For more information please visit www.tigenix.com.

