Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2012 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., January 28 , 2013 -- Knoll, Inc. KNL, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded furniture and textiles recognized for innovation and modern design, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2012 on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, prior to the opening of the market.

Knoll will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 to discuss its financial results. The call will include slides; participants are encouraged to listen to and view the presentation via webcast at

To access the webcast, go to "About Knoll" and click on "Investor Relations."

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

North America 866 831-6270

International 617 213-8858

Passcode 62199829

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Knoll corporate website. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available through February 12, 2013 by dialing 888 286-8010. International replay: 617 801-6888 (Passcode: 59674646).

About Knoll

Knoll is the recipient of the 2011 National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Copper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. Since 1938, Knoll has been recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve and endure. Today, our commitment to modern design, our understanding of the workplace and our dedication to sustainable design has yielded a unique portfolio of products that respond and adapt to changing needs. Knoll is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help companies achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design LEED workplace certification. Knoll is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Barry L. McCabe

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1301

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135





This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Knoll, Inc. via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673734

