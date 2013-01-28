Thomson Reuters Unveils Legal Solutions Strategy

Integration, mobility and convergence of content, software and 'know-how' define new class of solutions

NEW YORK, LONDON, Jan. 28, 2013 - Thomson Reuters has unveiled its new product strategy for the legal market that builds upon the company's legacy of authoritative content, innovative technologies and customer insight and sets the stage for a new generation of powerful, matter-centric workflow tools. The company will showcase this strategy, along with a portfolio of innovative new workflow solutions, at the LegalTech® New York conference in late January.

Mike Suchsland, president of the Legal business of Thomson Reuters, said the company's legal solutions strategy is designed to support the evolving needs and workflows of legal professionals. "Our product development and technology teams spent countless hours with customers," he said. "They studied their workflows and pain points, and tested ideas and approaches that leveraged new connections between content, software and know-how tools."

The outcome of this exhaustive process is a new class of products being launched at LegalTech: Thomson Reuters Concourse, the matter-based suite of solutions for corporate and government legal professionals; Thomson Reuters Firm Central, which combines research, drafting, litigation support and time-and-billing in a simple, intuitive dashboard for small firms; and Hosted Practice Technology from Thomson Reuters, providing powerful litigation tools in a secure, cloud-based environment.

Thomson Reuters Concourse is a matter-based platform designed expressly for corporate legal departments; a companion platform also is being launched for government professionals. Building upon the information and workflow inherent in legal matters, Concourse provides an integrated suite of tools to support critical corporate legal functions such as legal holds, legal research and financial management, and also integrates productivity and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Outlook®. It uses the latest social and mobile approaches to connect corporate counsel and outside counsel in simple and powerful new ways, enhancing collaboration, efficiency and effectiveness. Read more about Thomson Reuters Concourse.

Thomson Reuters Firm Central is the online practice management solution for solo and small law firms designed to connect the people, information and tools that support critical firm workflows. It combines practice resources such as legal research, calendars, email, document drafting, matters and more with management resources such as time-and-billing as part of an integrated system, designed from the ground-up to be mobile, secure, intuitive and easily implemented in firm environments where law partners are often also the IT directors. Read more about Thomson Reuters Firm Central.

Hosted Practice Technology from Thomson Reuters is built on the popular and courtroom-tested Case NotebookTM and Case Logistix® platforms. These secure, cloud-based tools dovetail seamlessly with the litigation workflow. Hosted Practice Technology gives litigators a powerful productivity advantage through integrated tools that facilitate case analysis, document review, production of case documents and easy sharing of evidence, transcripts, key facts and other case information, all delivered with the enhanced accessibility and cost-effectiveness of cloud technology. Read more about Hosted Practice Technology.

"Thomson Reuters is on an exciting new path - we've created a new model for engaging customers, designing products and building on our legacy of service to the marketplace and the legal system," Suchsland said. "For customers, that means modern products that organize and work the way they do, providing seamless integration, continuity across platforms and tight coordination with colleagues and clients. Our new legal solutions build upon our legacy of authority and innovation: they are geared to the needs and priorities of today's legal professionals, and designed to help them be more efficient and effective in supporting their clients and organizations."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals. We combine industry expertise with innovative technology to deliver critical information to leading decision makers in the financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, intellectual property and science and media markets, powered by the world's most trusted news organization. With headquarters in New York and major operations in London and Eagan, Minnesota, Thomson Reuters employs approximately 60,000 people and operates in over 100 countries. For more information, go to www.thomsonreuters.com.

