Brunswick Corporation : Life Fitness Expands Its Synrgy360 Training System With New Configurations For Smaller Facilities

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2013 - Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment manufacturing, is making its pioneering multi-purpose training system Synrgy360(TM) more accessible with three new customizable, modular configurations. The expansion to the Synrgy360 line offers more scalable solutions for facilities pursuing synergy training, a unique and connected fitness experience.

"The Life Fitness Synrgy360 and synergy training model that we introduced drew interest from facilities of all types around the world," said Dan Wille, vice president of global marketing and product development for Life Fitness. "To accommodate the demand for equipment that would suit both large and small facilities, we've continued to develop new configurations that will support ranging training needs."

Synrgy360's newest line of smaller configurations comes on the heels of the successful Synrgy360X (now Synrgy360XL) and Synrgy360S, which were launched in March 2012. Synrgy360 serves as a hub for performing dynamic, state-of-the-art, total-body exercises in one efficient space, giving personal trainers and individuals a platform to experience unlimited training possibilities. The comprehensive system includes attention-getting equipment, accessories, flooring and education to offer facilities a complete solution.

The new models continue Synrgy360's original commitment to accomplishing a wide variety of training goals through one system, such as endurance, improved balance, coordination, speed, agility, flexibility, power and strength. To achieve these goals, the system combines several popular exercise trends including core training, body-weight training, reaction training and sport-specific activities.

New smaller configurations include the Synrgy360XM which gives facilities a bold option including six available training spaces that can accommodate multiple users per space. The Synrgy360XS, features four distinct training spaces and the Synrgy360T configuration is the smallest and allows for placement against a wall.

The new configurations offer the same integrated storage for accessories and support training variety with space options that include a battle rope attachment, cable station, suspension chin bar, heavy bag, rebounder, adjustable height dip handles and step platform, among other features.

All the Synrgy360 models have the ability to be connected to each other with the new cable cross-over boom, which gives facilities new flexibility in product layout and creates additional training options between units with an overhead bar that supports suspension training.

For more information about existing and new Synrgy360 products, visit http://www.lifefitness.com/NewSynrgy.

