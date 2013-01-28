LBi appoints Paolo Yuvienco as Global Chief Technology Officer

- newly created role will drive LBi's global blend of creativity and technology

New York, 28th January 2013: Global marketing and technology agency LBi has appointed Paolo Yuvienco as its Global Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for developing and leading a unified technology strategy in key international territories.

The newly created role will see Yuvienco work alongside LBi's global heads of Strategy, Creative, User Experience and Media to implement a group-wide strategy bringing together LBi's creative innovation, technical expertise and IP toolset to deliver ground-breaking engagements for global clients including Cola-Cola, Johnson & Johnson and Sony Mobile.

Yuvienco joined LBi in 2004 and was appointed as Director of Technology three and a half years ago. He brings 16 years of technical implementation, architecture and strategic planning experience to the Global Chief Technology Officer role, having held senior positions at AT&T Labs, as well as being instrumental in a string of telecoms-focused start-ups.

Yuvienco will be based in LBi's New York office and will report to Global Chief Executive Luke Taylor, who said: "We are particularly excited by the opportunity to converge bought, owned and earned media thinking and integrate creative innovation, new tools and IP into a better blended mix. I'm delighted that Paolo will be at the forefront of this evolution as we look to target more ambitious client engagements around the world."

Paolo Yuvienco, Global Chief Technology Officer at LBi, added: "While technology has always been part of the DNA at LBi, this is the first time that it will be led from a global perspective. Being appointed Global Chief Technology Officer is fantastic opportunity for me to further develop the unique fusion of technology and creativity which differentiates LBi from its competitive set and ensures we are building business value for our clients."

