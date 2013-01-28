ñol

Regulated information - Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 11:44 AM | 4 min read

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 6 August 2012, Ageas reports the purchase of 335,673 Ageas shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels in the period from 21 to 25 January 2013.

Date Number of shares Total amount (EUR) Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR)
21/01/2013 50,000 1,197,155 23.94 23.86 24.04
22/01/2013 50,000 1,197,520 23.95 23.75 24.09
23/01/2013 135,673 3,211,678 23.67 23.52 24.04
24/01/2013 50,000 1,196,085 23.92 23.56 24.07
25/01/2013 50,000 1,214,430 24.29 24.05 24.40
Total 335,673 8,016,868 23.88 23.52 24.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 13 August 2012, Ageas has bought back 8,090,507 shares for a total amount of EUR 161,394,765. This corresponds to 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on: http://www.ageas.com/en/Pages/share_information.aspx.

Ageas is an international insurance group with a heritage spanning more than 180 years. Ranked among the top 20 insurance companies in Europe, Ageas has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the largest share of the global insurance market. These are grouped around four segments: Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia and served through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors around the world. Ageas operates successful partnerships in Belgium, UK, Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand and has subsidiaries in France, Hong Kong and UK. It is the market leader in Belgium for individual life and employee benefits, as well as a leading non-life player, through AG Insurance, and in the UK, it has a strong presence as the fourth largest player in private car insurance and the over 50's market. It employs more than 13,000 people and has annual inflows of more than EUR 17 billion.

MEDIA CONTACT
+32 (0)2 557 57 37 / +32 (0)479 79 50 02

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Brussels
+32 (0)2 557 57 33
Utrecht
+31 (0)30 252 53 05

