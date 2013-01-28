LeGuide.com Group :Strong Activity for the 4th Quarter - Fourth quarter revenues 2012: €13.6 million (+24% organic growth) - Revenues 2012: €43.8 million (+16% organic growth)

Press release

Paris, January 28th 2013

Strong Activity for the 4th Quarter

Fourth quarter revenues 2012: €13.6 million (+24% organic growth)

Revenues 2012: €43.8 million (+16% organic growth)





LeGuide.com Group experienced a strong level of activity for the fourth quarter 2012 with a consolidated turnover of €13.6 million which represents a growth of 24% like-for-like in comparison of the 4th quarter 2011.

On a reported basis, this quarterly growth is reached up to 72% following the consolidation of Ciao's activity purchased on March 19th 2012.

Within a dynamic e-commerce market the strong activity of LeGuide.com Group is at the same time the result of development and traffic monetization actions that were deployed during the second semester 2012 and also due to the first synergies created by the unified platform of the websites of the group.

Overall, the turnover of the group is up 55% (16% organic) with €43.8 million. This solid growth illustrates at the same time the quality of the business model of the group and the relevance of its offensive strategy.

LeGuide.com Group confirms its number one position of European Shopping Guides with an audience of 28.3 million unique visitors*. The group is also number 1 in France, Italy, Spain and no.2 in Germany. It's network of e-merchants keeps growing and is up to 79 600 in January 2013.

Publication of the 2012 financial results 2012 February 25th after closing

About the LeGuide.com Group

LeGuide.com Group, the European number one network of shopping guides, price comparison sites, shopping search engines and online consumer forums, has a total audience of 28.3 million unique visitors*. With a team of 200 employees, the LeGuide.com Group operates in 14 European countries thanks to a multi-brand strategy structured around various sites, including LeGuide.com, Ciao, dooyoo.com, mercamania.com and choozen.com. The Group, which hosts 155 million, offers from 79 600 online retailers, generated revenue of €48.3 million in 2012. LeGuide.com was named an "Innovative Business" by OSEO and is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris' Alternext market ALGUIFR.

*Source: Comscore, December 2012





LeGuide.com

Olivia Fuchs

+33 1 55 43 37 29

finance@leguide.com Actifin

Anaïs de Scitivaux

+33 1 56 88 11 14

adescitivaux@actifin.fr

For more information: www.LeGuide.com/finance

