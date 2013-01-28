Merriman Capital Initiates Coverage On Premier Alliance Group, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO - January 28, 2013 - Merriman Capital, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR, initiated equity research coverage of Premier Alliance Group Inc. PIMO at Neutral.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Premier Alliance Group, Inc. (PIMO) provides IT and business-consulting services to corporations in the United States. With 153 professionals, PIMO provides focused solutions expertise related to energy demand, regulatory compliance, and complex operational analytics.

"Companies today have clear concerns about energy costs and compliance with governmental regulations," commented Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director at Merriman Capital. "These enterprises can look to Premier for specialized consulting and IT systems solutions expertise addressing these critical areas."

About Merriman Capital, Inc.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is an investment banking firm providing equity and options execution services, market making, and differentiated research for high growth companies. The firm also provides capital raising, advisory, and M&A services. Merriman Capital, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR and is the leading investment banking firm for OTCQX companies. For more information, please go to http://www.merrimanco.com/.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) http://www.finra.org/ and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) http://www.sipc.org.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of the Company. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2012 . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2012, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.merrimanco.com. Please click on "Investor Relations."

