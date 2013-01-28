ñol

DCP Midstream Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distribution

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 9:16 AM | 2 min read
 
 
 

DCP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DECLARES
INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

DENVER - Jan. 28, 2013 - DCP Midstream Partners, LP DPM today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.69 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. This represents an increase of 1.5 percent over the last quarterly distribution of $0.68 per unit paid November 14, 2012. The quarterly cash distribution will be paid February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record at the close of business February 7, 2013. This quarterly distribution equates to $2.76 per unit on an annual basis.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP DPM is a midstream master limited partnership engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by DCP Midstream, LLC, a joint venture between Spectra Energy and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream Partners, LP website at www.dcppartners.com

DCP Midstream Partners, LP
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jonni Anwar
303-605-1868
24-Hour: 303-887-5419
www.dcppartners.com

 ###




