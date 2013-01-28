DEMONSTRATION ANNOUNCEMENT - Omron Network Products Demonstration of New Optical Device

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwire - January 28, 2013) - Omron Network Products, LLC (ONP), the leading manufacturer of high-performance optical Subsystems for VoF (Video over Fiber) and high speed data transmission, announced today the demonstration of a new bidirectional optical device capable of transmitting 4K video including HDCP/EDID/CEC, 10/100 Ethernet and USB 1.1, all over a single multimode fiber.

Transmission distances from 100m to 1km are possible using the new device. The demo, aimed at showcasing ONP's capabilities, will be shown to select customers at a private suite concurrent with Integrated Systems Europe, Jan. 29 and 30, 2013.

Martin Smith, ONP's Director of Marketing, said, "ONP is again showing its leadership in the UHD video transmission market. Using our advanced technologies we are able to transport an unprecedented amount of raw video in addition to Ethernet and USB on a single fiber. Our customers know that 4K and 8K video is on the horizon and ONP is poised to provide them the means transmit any new protocol over long distances."

Brian Peters, COO of ONP, went on to say, "4K is an important, upcoming extension of the video market and, like we've done for our other segments, we intend to deliver next-generation performance that doesn't require a sacrifice in distance. So this week is not only about showing our customers that our platform is a key enabler, but proving to the market that optics will play an important role in the evolution of high-def TV."

Customers who wish to see the demonstration of ONP's new product lineup should contact their ONP sales representative immediately to schedule an appointment.

Omron Network Products, LLC (ONP) is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced fiber optic components. Specialized ONP products enable the transmission of various High Definition (HD) video signals and other large-bandwidth data on a single fiber. ONP is an Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7.5 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services with 75 years of experience and success. Their broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, medical, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and test & measurement markets around the world. ONP has an extensive global sales network consisting of regional sales engineers, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized Distributor network, all ready to serve your needs.

