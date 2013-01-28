OKMETIC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2013 AT 3.50 P.M.
OKMETIC HAS AGREED UPON A 10 MILLION EURO LOAN AGREEMENT
Okmetic has signed a five-year loan agreement for 10 million euro. The loan is used for the earlier announced investments and for the general corporate purposes.
OKMETIC OYJ
Juha Jaatinen
Senior Vice President, Finance, IT, and Communications
For further information, please contact:
Senior Vice President, Finance, IT, and Communications Juha Jaatinen,
Okmetic Oyj, tel. +358 9 5028 0286, email: juha.jaatinen@okmetic.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media
www.okmetic.com
OKMETIC IN BRIEF
Take it higher
Okmetic is a technology company which supplies tailor-made silicon wafers for sensor and semiconductor industries and sells its technological expertise to the solar cell industry. Okmetic provides its customers with solutions that boost their competitiveness and profitability.
Okmetic's silicon wafers are part of a further processing chain that produces end products that improve human interaction and quality of life. Okmetic's products are based on high-tech expertise that generates added value for customers, innovative product development and an extremely efficient production process.
Okmetic has a global customer base and sales network, production plants in Finland and the US and contract manufacturers in Japan and China.
Okmetic's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki under the code OKM1V. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.okmetic.com.
The owner of this announcement warrants that:
(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and
(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the
information contained therein.
Source: Okmetic Oyj via Thomson Reuters ONE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.