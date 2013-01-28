OKMETIC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2013 AT 3.50 P.M.

OKMETIC HAS AGREED UPON A 10 MILLION EURO LOAN AGREEMENT

Okmetic has signed a five-year loan agreement for 10 million euro. The loan is used for the earlier announced investments and for the general corporate purposes.

OKMETIC IN BRIEF

Take it higher

Okmetic is a technology company which supplies tailor-made silicon wafers for sensor and semiconductor industries and sells its technological expertise to the solar cell industry. Okmetic provides its customers with solutions that boost their competitiveness and profitability.

Okmetic's silicon wafers are part of a further processing chain that produces end products that improve human interaction and quality of life. Okmetic's products are based on high-tech expertise that generates added value for customers, innovative product development and an extremely efficient production process.

Okmetic has a global customer base and sales network, production plants in Finland and the US and contract manufacturers in Japan and China.

Okmetic's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki under the code OKM1V. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.okmetic.com.

