United Bingo Launches Kachinga! Bonus Game on Polo Bingo

United Bingo's #1 bingo casino, Polo Bingo, has officially launched their Kachinga! bonus game. The weekly Kachinga! bonus game rewards funded players with 500-1,000,000 guaranteed bonus chips, which are redeemable for real bingo money.



Polo bingo is the third of United Bingo's sites to install the Kachinga! game on their site, following it's popularity on sister sites Moon Bingo, Gossip Bingo and Robin Hood Bingo.

The luxurious bingo site treats new players to a generous £1,000 welcome package: £30 free bingo play on their first deposit of £10, plus a 70% reload bonus for each of their next four deposits.

Polo Bingo players are pampered with bonus chips daily, just for playing their favourite bingo games on the site, recommending friends, and getting social with Polo Bingo on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.

The bingo casino hotspot also boasts loads of free bingo rooms for players, including their newly launched 3ree 4 Free room. For just £10 deposit, players gain entry to free bingo for three days in a row, with up to £6,000 total cash jackpots to be won!

On 30th January Polo Bingo is hosting their 90-ball Lucky 7s Mega Bingo Jackpot, with a guaranteed £7,777 jackpot on offer. Tickets to the mega bingo jackpot game can be prebought for just 50p each.

Polo Bingo's featured February promotion is their £5,000 Love Boat bingo game. From 3rd-27th players can prebuy tickets to the £5,000 guaranteed jackpot game every two days, with a new surprise jackpot to be revealed every two days.

This premiere online bingo and slot site has generous ongoing promotions catering to casino lovers. Players can win up to £1,000,000 at Payday Bingo (£10,000 guaranteed) for just 30p per ticket. The 3rd Thursday of every month the luxury bingo site hosts their Self-Made Millionaire at 10pm, boasting a £1,000,000 jackpot for just 25p per ticket.

Polo Bingo just debuted their newly installed interactive blog last month, to compliment their new site design featuring all the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. In addition to 75-ball and 90-ball bingo games, Polo Bingo also has a dazzling array of online slots, scratch cards and instant win games.

About Polo Bingo and United Bingo

Polo Bingo is part of the United Bingo network, which includes Robin Hood Bingo, Gossip Bingo, Moon Bingo, Glorious Bingo, and Spectra Bingo. Polo Bingo is licensed and regulated to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar).

