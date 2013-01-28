Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2012 on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 January 2013 at 3.00 p.m.
Oriola-KD Corporation will organise a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä,
meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.
A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD Corporation on the same day starting at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel. +358 969 379 735, confirmation number 9624196. The language of the
teleconference will be English.
The teleconference will be recorded and there is a possibility to listen the conference afterwards starting on Tuesday, 12 February 2013 on Oriola-KD
Corporation's website http://www.oriola-kd.com/en/News--Media/Recordings/.
Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to communications@oriola-kd.com by Tuesday, 5 February 2013.
We look forward to welcoming you to the event.
Oriola-KD Corporation
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
Joni Ihantola
Vice President
Treasury and IR
For additional information, please contact:
Mr. Joni Ihantola
Vice President, Treasury and IR
tel. +358 10 429 4386
email: joni.ihantola@oriola-kd.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
Released by:
Oriola-KD Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola-kd.com
