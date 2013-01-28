Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2012 on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 January 2013 at 3.00 p.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation will organise a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä,

meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD Corporation on the same day starting at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel. +358 969 379 735, confirmation number 9624196. The language of the

teleconference will be English.

The teleconference will be recorded and there is a possibility to listen the conference afterwards starting on Tuesday, 12 February 2013 on Oriola-KD

Corporation's website http://www.oriola-kd.com/en/News--Media/Recordings/.

Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to communications@oriola-kd.com by Tuesday, 5 February 2013.

We look forward to welcoming you to the event.

Oriola-KD Corporation

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Joni Ihantola

Vice President

Treasury and IR

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Joni Ihantola

Vice President, Treasury and IR

tel. +358 10 429 4386

email: joni.ihantola@oriola-kd.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5

FI-02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673520

